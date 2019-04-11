Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney has called for a boycott against nine luxury hotels owned by Brunei over the Southeast Asian nation’s imposition of a new Islamic law, including a death penalty by “stoning” or “whipping” for all people having gay sex or committing adultery. His call has been supported by singer Elton John and many other celebrities.

The nine hotels are located in the US, the UK, France and Italy, and include the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, the Dorchester in London and the Plaza Athenee in Paris. Clooney said that the boycott may have “little effect” on changing the law, but, he added, “You can shame the banks, the financiers and the institutions that do business with them and choose to look the other way.”

Virgin Airlines, Deutsche Bank and some other international businesses have announced that they will end their business with the hotels in protest of the Bruneian law. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a warning about the new law to Taiwanese traveling to Brunei.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

奧斯卡影帝喬治克魯尼近日呼籲各界，抵制汶萊擁有的九家豪華飯店，以抗議這個東南亞國家所實施的伊斯蘭新法，包括以「石刑」或「鞭刑」處死發生同性戀性行為者或通姦者，克魯尼的呼籲已獲歌手艾爾頓強等名流力挺。

這九家飯店分別座落於美國、英國、法國、義大利——包括洛杉磯比佛利山莊大飯店、倫敦多徹斯特大飯店，和巴黎雅典娜廣場酒店。克魯尼說他知道抵制對改變法令的作用不大，但他說：「你仍可以讓那些和他們做生意，並選擇（對法令）視而不見的銀行、金融家與機構感到羞愧。」

維珍航空、德意志銀行和一些國際企業為了抗議汶萊這項惡法，紛紛中止和這幾家飯店的生意，而我國外交部亦針對該新法向欲前往汶萊的台灣人提出警示。

（台北時報張聖恩〉