EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I might as well choose a credit card with reward points, where making purchases accumulates bonus points you can redeem later.

B: Credit card companies change their policies all the time. When the bonus points expire they are no longer valid.

A: Fine, so I’ll get a standard cashback one.

B: Sounds good. The conditions are quite straightforward. It’s perfect for you.

A: 我乾脆選擇有點數回饋的信用卡吧，消費可累積紅利點數，可以兌換不同商品。

B: 不過，信用卡公司政策會改變，紅利點數過期就自動失效了。

A: 好吧，那我選最普通的現金回饋好了。

B: 這聽起來不錯，條件也很單純，我覺得還滿適合你的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: