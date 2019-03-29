Japanese singer Kenshi Yonezu is staging his first concert in Taiwan tomorrow, performing at the National Taiwan University Sports Center in Taipei. To celebrate his first overseas tour, he released the digital version of his new single Flamingo two weeks ago. The CD version of this No. 1 song hits the market today.

Yonezu took the charts by storm last year with his massive hit Lemon, which was Billboard Japan’s 2018 Song of the Year. The 28-year-old singer can sometimes be a little mysterious, and had not performed on TV until his live TV debut late last year.

Suho and Kai of South Korean boyband EXO are also visiting Taiwan tomorrow. They will throw a party in Taipei just as the group’s variety show has become the most-watched program on Line TV. In response to the rumor that EXO’s D.O. may not renew his contract when it expires, their agency SM Entertainment says that there is still a long time left on his contract.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

日本當紅男聲米津玄師明日將首度來台獻唱，在台北市的台大綜合體育館開演唱會。為慶祝首次海外巡演，他在兩週前推出最新單曲《Flamingo》的數位版，這首冠軍歌曲的實體版CD於今日上市。

米津去年以神曲《Lemon》席捲排行榜，該曲並成為告示排日本榜二○一八年度歌曲。這位二十八歲的歌手有時還有些神秘！他之前在演藝生涯中從不上電視表演，直到去年底才第一次上電視現場演出。

而南韓天團EXO的Suho和Kai明日亦將訪台，在台北市舉辦派對以慶祝該團的綜藝節目登上Line TV收視冠軍。至於團員D.O.合約到期後可能不續約的傳聞，其經紀公司SM Entertainment則回應和他的合約還有很久才會到期。

（台北時報張聖恩〉