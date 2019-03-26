Taiwan has the second-highest concentration of convenience stores of any country in the world. President Chain Store Corp (PCSC), which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store franchise in Taiwan, currently has 400 stores which do not open 24 hours, 365 days a year. Rival franchise FamilyMart has announced individual stores, which are experiencing special difficulties operating through the night, will be given a degree of flexibility to adjust their opening hours. Meanwhile Hi-Life International says its stores located within industrial or technology parks will be allowed to close on Sundays.

According to the Web site Distribution News, at the end of 2017 there were a total of 10,662 convenience stores in operation across Taiwan. This translates to an average of one store for every 2,211 persons. In this respect, Taiwan is second only to South Korea and ahead of Japan.

However, Taiwan shares a common problem with Japan: all of its industries are currently facing labor shortages. General manager of PCSC Huang Jui-tien last week announced that 400 of the 5,300 7-Eleven stores it operates nationwide currently do not open 24 hours a day. Huang said franchisees are able to submit an application to implement flexible opening hours, which is granted by head office so long as they can provide reasonable justification for doing so.

As of the end of February this year, PCSC’s biggest competitor, FamilyMart, has 3,357 stores nationwide. The company says it has always allowed some of its stores to use curtailed operating hours.

FamilyMart says that, when deciding whether a store should maintain 24-hour operation, there are a large number of factors to take into consideration. The company says it constantly monitors any changes to customers’ definition of “convenience” as well as their nocturnal needs. FamilyMart says it continues to explore a range of methods designed to efficiently satisfy customers’ demands, including developing tools to facilitate online shopping and testing a new home delivery service.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. a degree of phr. 適度 (shi4 du4) 2. flexibility n. 彈性 (tan2 xing4) 3. opening hours phr. 營業時間 (ying2 ye4 shi2 jian1) 4. labor shortages phr. 人力缺口 (ren2 li4 que1 kou3) 5. franchisee n. 加盟者 (jia1 meng2 zhe3) 6. franchise n. 加盟店 (jia1 meng2 dian4) 7. short-staffed phr. 人手不足 (ren2 shou3 bu4 zu2) 8. footfall n. 來客 (lai2 ke4)



FamilyMart says that the greatest challenge currently faced by franchises is a shortage of labor. The company is providing support, last year opening a human resource recruitment center that helps franchisees find suitable staff to fill vacancies. The center also assists by providing training for new part-time staff, helping franchise managers to cultivate and retain talent. Head office is also currently testing a new system designed to parachute in staff at short notice in an emergency when franchises are unexpectedly left short-staffed. The company has 2,000 members of backup staff that can be deployed to provide assistance.

Hi-Life currently has 1,339 stores nationwide, of which 20 percent are not open 24 hours. The primary factor for consideration is whether the store is located within a shopping district or similar type of specially-designated area, such as a school or a military camp or within a factory complex. Within one of these areas, if there are special operating hours, or there is a significant variance in footfall between weekdays and weekends, stores are allowed to adjust their opening hours accordingly.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

台灣便利商店密集度居全球第二，統一超商目前有四百家非二十四小時全年無休的門市；全家便利商店表示，只要單店提出夜間營業的特殊困難，會適度彈性調整營業時間；萊爾富甚至有在園區的門市假日不營業。

根據流通快訊統計，二○一七年底台灣連鎖便利商店數達一萬六百六十二家，平均每兩千兩百一十一人就有一家連鎖便利商店，僅次於韓國，更贏過日本。