A: So after all that the landlord just conceded and withdrew his demand for money?

B: Yes. I haven’t heard from him since. He is just a chancer. He thought he could make some quick cash.

A: Well, he certainly has some gall. He must have thought you were born yesterday.

A: 所以,發生這麼多事情之後,房東就這樣讓步了,然後收回他先前要你付錢的要求?

B: 是啊,我之後就沒再聽到他的消息了。他就是個唯利是圖的人,以為可以這樣賺點輕鬆錢。

A: 嗯,他真是厚臉皮。他一定覺得你是三歲小孩。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: