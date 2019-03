A: I thought you left your apartment two months ago. Why is the landlord asking you to pay for renovations?

B: He said it was to cover the cost of tearing down the wallpaper I put up.

A: As I understand it, once you have left the apartment, you don’t have any more liability.

A: 我以為你兩個月前就搬離那間公寓了。那位房東為什麼會要你付整修費?

B: 他說是為了要支付我之前貼壁紙的拆除費用。

A: 就我的理解,你一旦搬離那間公寓,就沒有任何責任了吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: