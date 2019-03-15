Red Dust, directed by Hong Kong’s Yim Ho and written by the legendary Taiwanese author Sanmao, is an epic romance from the annals of Taiwanese cinema. It tells the story of a beautiful writer who falls in love with a Chinese traitor working with the Japanese during wartime. The digitally-restored version returned to the big screen last weekend.

The 1990 blockbuster was nominated for 12 Golden Horse Awards and won eight, including Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Brigitte Lin and Best Supporting Actress for Maggie Cheung. Attending the premiere of the restored version in Taipei on Tuesday last week, Lin said the movie is particularly significant to her, and that she regards it as a career milestone.

South Korean megahit Extreme Job also hit a milestone last week, taking the top spot in Korean box office history. The action comedy is about a team of detectives going undercover at a fried chicken shop to monitor an organized crime gang nearby. The movie has received favorable reviews after opening in Taiwan late last month.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

由香港導演嚴浩執導、台灣傳奇作家三毛編劇的《滾滾紅塵》，可說是台灣影史上的愛情史詩。該片描述某一位美麗的女作家，在戰時愛上了和日本人合作的賣國賊，其「數位修復版」自上週末起重登大銀幕。

這部一九九○年的賣座片，當年曾榮獲金馬獎十二項提名，贏得八項大獎——包括最佳劇情片、最佳女主角林青霞、女配角張曼玉。林青霞上週二在台北市參加數位版首映會時說，該片對她特別重要，可說是演藝生涯中的里程碑。

而南韓鉅片《雞不可失》上週亦創下一項里程碑，榮登南韓影史的票房冠軍寶座。這部動作喜劇描述一隊警探前往某家炸雞店進行臥底，監視附近的犯罪組織。該片自上月底在台灣上映後大受好評。

（台北時報張聖恩〉