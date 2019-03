A: I was thinking of giving writing novels a go.

B: Do you think you have anything to say that hasn’t already been said?

A: I think everyone has something to say.

B: I have a friend who is a writer. I’ll ask her for some tips.

A: 我在想要試試看寫小說。

B: 你有什麼新想法是之前別人沒說過的嗎?

A: 我想,每個人應該都有一些自己的意見吧。

B: 我有一位朋友是作家,我會問問她有什麼訣竅。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: