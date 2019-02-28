Through artificial intelligence (AI), there may be another kind of imagination for translation, said Nicolas Bousquet, the scientific director of Quantmetry, a French consulting firm specializing in AI. The expert made the comment when attending a forum, titled “Translation in the Era of Artificial Intelligence,” at the 2019 Taipei International Book Exhibition on Feb. 15.

Earlier last year, Quantmetry and German start-up DeepL shocked the industry by completing the translation of an 800-page book in 12 hours using AI. It would take a translator about five to six months to translate a book that thick. However, translator Mu Zhuo-yun believes that since humans and machines comprehend sentences differently, only the former is able to truly capture the more artistic conception of literature that an author wants to convey.

In addition to the evolution of written translation, the demand for real-time language translation devices that translate speech, images and street signs is on the rise. Some AI-powered gadgets even boast that they are capable of interpreting 30 to 40 languages.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

法國「人工智慧」(AI)諮詢公司Quantmetry科學主任尼可拉布斯格說，透過AI翻譯也許有另一種想像！這位專家在參與二○一九年台北國際書展時，於二月十五日的「AI人工智慧時代的翻譯論壇」作此表示。

在去年，Quantmetry和德國新創公司DeepL共同藉由AI技術，僅花了十二小時就翻譯完一本八百頁的書籍，翻譯界對此大感震驚，因為一位譯者要翻那麼厚的書，可能要花上五、六個月。不過譯者穆卓芸認為，人類與機器了解句子的方式是不同的，只有人類才能真正掌握作者想傳達的「文學性意境」。

除了筆譯的進化之外，對於可以即時翻譯談話，圖像或街道標誌的語言翻譯機，需求也在成長。有些AI支援的翻譯機，甚至宣稱能口譯三十至四十多種外語。

(台北時報張聖恩)