EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : What’s happening this evening? Why are people already setting off firecrackers?

B : It’s the night preceding Lunar New Year’s Eve, what Hakka call “jie chu xi.” In a while, we’ll go visit the Lord of Heaven.

A : That’s early. My family are Mainlanders: we don’t worship the Lord of Heaven until Lunar New Year’s Eve.

B : On Lunar New Year’s Eve, we Hakka worship our ancestors and the Land God.

A : 今天晚上是怎麼回事，為什麼大家已經開始放鞭炮了？

B : 今天晚上是小年夜啊，客家人稱為接除夕，我們等一下就要去拜天公。

A : 太快了吧，我們家是外省人，都是除夕才拜天公耶。

B : 客家人除夕還要拜祖先跟土地公啊。

