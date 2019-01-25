Following the huge success of its boyband reality show “Idol Producer” last year, online video platform iQiyi launched the second season under the new Chinese name of “Qing Chun You Ni” on Monday after an unexpected three-day delay. The delay was allegedly caused by Beijing’s ban on male stars wearing earrings, and the earlobes on many of the men in the cast were blurred on the screen due to traces of digital censorship.

The new season is again hosted by hit South Korean group EXO’s Chinese member Zhang Yixing. The show has created a buzz by inviting Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai to serve as the dance mentor for the 100 trainees, eight of whom are from Taiwan. The top nine standouts among the contestants will form a new group.

Meanwhile, the popularity of boyband “Nine Percent,” which emerged from the last season, has gone from strength to strength. The endorsement fees for 18-year-old Taiwanese member Leo Chen have reportedly surged as high as 12 million Chinese yuan, or NT$54.6 million (about US$1.8 million).

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

愛奇藝的男團實境秀《偶像練習生》去年爆紅後，該影音平台在突然延遲三天後，本週一終於推出了第二季節目，新的中文名稱則改為《青春有你》。據傳聞，延遲上映是因為北京下令禁止男明星戴耳環，而螢幕上多位男星的耳垂看起來也有些模糊，顯示數位刪除的痕跡。

新一季節目再次由南韓夯團EXO的中國成員張藝興主持，該節目更因為邀請台灣流行天后蔡依林加入，擔任這一百名練習生的舞蹈導師而造成轟動，而在練習生中有八人來自台灣。從參賽者中脫穎而出的前九名，最終將組成全新男團正式出道。

此外在上一季組團出道的Nine Percent，人氣持續高漲。據報導，來自台灣的十八歲團員陳立農，每支廣告代言費飆升至人民幣一千兩百萬元，高達台幣五千四百六十多萬（約一百八十萬美元〉。

（台北時報張聖恩〉