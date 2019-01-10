Prior to the General Scholastic Ability Test scheduled for Jan. 25 and 26, the Ministry of Education published its annual statistics on higher education institutes as references for senior high school students and their parents. According to CNA, the enrollment at nine universities last year was lower than 60 percent of the regular enrollment.

Among the nine, Christ’s College Taipei (46.81 percent) in New Taipei City, and Fortune Institute of Technology (47.46 percent) and Kao Yuan University (47.48 percent), both in Kaohsiung, suffered the lowest enrollment in the country last year. Schools with low enrollment might be forced into closure, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, due to the decline of the birthrate in recent years, 51 doctoral programs, 23 master’s programs and four departments at 35 of the nation’s 159 universities failed to attract any students last year. Kaomei Junior College of Health Care and Management in Kaohsiung closed down last summer. The ministry has urged universities to develop their own unique features through “localization” in order to survive.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

大學入學學科能力測驗（學測）將在本月二十五、二十六日登場，教育部近日公布了年度大專院校統計數據，以提供高中生及家長們作為參考。根據中央社報導，共有九所大學去年的註冊率低於六成。

在九所學校中，去年全國註冊率最低的是︰新北市的台北基督學院（百分之四十六‧八一）、高雄市的和春技術學院（百分之四十七‧四六）與高苑科技大學（百分之四十七‧四八）。教育部指出，入學率太低的學校有可能被迫關閉。

同時，受到近年來少子化的影響，在全國一百五十九所大學中，分屬三十五所學校的五十一個博士班，二十三個碩士班，和四個學系去年招生數掛零。去年夏天，高雄市的高美醫護管理專科學校已被迫退場。教育部則呼籲各大學，透過「在地化」發展自我特色藉以求生。

（台北時報張聖恩〉