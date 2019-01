A: Have you made any New Year’s resolutions this year?

B: I’m going to stop eating cakes for two months; I need to lose weight. And you?

A: My new year resolution is to learn to play the piano. I’ve been meaning to do it for ages, but keep putting it off.

B: It will take years of hard work to become really proficient. Good luck.

A: 你今年有沒有許下什麼新年願望?

B: 我要戒吃蛋糕兩個月,我需要減重。你呢?

A: 我的新年願望是去學彈鋼琴。我想做這件事好久了,但一直在拖延。

B: 這要花上好幾年的努力才能彈得很熟練。祝你好運。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: