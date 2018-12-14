Since last month’s opening of the “2018 Christmasland in New Taipei City,” the event has been attracting crowds with the world’s only 3D-projected Christmas tree and light sculpture shows at the New Taipei City Plaza, and the decoration of more than 100,000 LED lights that has transformed Banciao Station’s front plaza into a dazzling galaxy.

The event includes two free concerts hosted by entertainer Mickey Huang between 6pm and 10pm on Saturday and Sunday. The first concert will feature hit singers such as Bii, Butterfly and G.E.M., and the second performers like Jess Lee and EggPlantEgg, with Jolin Tsai as the grand finale.

Meanwhile, for EDM (electronic dance music) fans, “We Are Connected (WAC) Taipei 2018” will take place at the Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei’s Zhongshan District on Sunday. The show will star Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren, a five-time global No. 1 DJ, Swedish DJ and record producer Alesso, Israeli DJ duo Vini Vici and other performers.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

自從「2018新北市歡樂耶誕城」於上個月揭幕後，便吸引了大批人潮前往新北市民廣場，觀賞全世界獨一無二的3D投影耶誕樹與多種光雕秀，以及在板橋車站站前廣場，由超過十萬顆LED燈泡所打造的璀璨星系。

該活動還推出兩場免費演唱會，預計在週六、週日每晚六點至十點登場，並由藝人黃子佼主持。第一場包括歌手畢書盡、愷樂、鄧紫棋等，而第二場包括李佳薇、茄子蛋等，並由流行歌后蔡依林擔任壓軸演出。

此外，電子音樂迷們也有福了，「WAC Taipei 2018」電音派對週日將在台北市中山區的大佳河濱公園盛大登場！陣容包括五屆全球百大DJ冠軍荷蘭「電音天神」Armin van Buuren、瑞典DJ暨唱片製作人Alesso、以色列雙人DJ組合Vini Vici和其他表演者。

（台北時報張聖恩）