The collapse of civilization and the natural world is on the horizon, Sir David Attenborough, British naturalist and TV personality, has told the UN climate change summit in Poland. Attenborough was chosen to represent the world’s people in addressing delegates of almost 200 nations who are in Katowice to negotiate how to turn pledges made in the 2015 Paris climate deal into reality.

“Right now we are facing a manmade disaster of global scale, our greatest threat in thousands of years: climate change,” he said. “If we don’t take action, the collapse of our civilizations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon.”

The Conference of the Parties (COP) summit is the highest body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC). Expected at the COP24 meeting this year are close to 30,000 delegates from all over the world, including government leaders and ministers responsible for environmental policy.

“Do you not see what is going on around you?” asks one young man in a video message played as part of a montage to the delegates. “We are already seeing increased impacts of climate change in China,” says a young woman. Another woman, standing outside a building burned down by a wildfire, says: “This used to be my home.”

Attenborough said: “The world’s people have spoken. Time is running out. They want you, the decision-makers, to act now. Leaders of the world, you must lead. The continuation of civilizations and the natural world upon which we depend is in your hands.”

Recent studies show the 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years, and the top four in the past four years. Climate action must be increased fivefold to limit warming to the 1.5 degrees Celsius scientists advise, according to the UN.

The COP24 summit was also addressed by Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general. “Climate change is running faster than we are and we must catch up sooner rather than later before it is too late,” he said. “For many people, regions and even countries this is already a matter of life or death.”

Guterres said the two-week summit was the most important since Paris and that it must deliver firm funding commitments. “We have a collective responsibility to invest in averting global climate chaos,” he said. He highlighted the opportunities of the green economy: “Climate action offers a compelling path to transform our world for the better. Governments and investors need to bet on the green economy, not the gray.”

Ricardo Navarro, of Friends of the Earth in El Salvador, said: “We must build an alternative future based on a just energy transformation. We face the threat of rightwing populist and climate-denying leaders further undermining climate protection and racing to exploit fossil fuels. We must resist.”

Another goal of the summit is for nations to increase their pledges to cut carbon emissions; currently they are on target for a disastrous 3 degrees Celsius of warming. The prime minister of Fiji, Frank Bainimarama, who led the 2017 UN climate summit, said his country had raised its ambitions. He told the summit: “If we can do it, you can do it.”

在波蘭卡托維茲舉行的聯合國氣候變化高峰會中，英國博物學家及電視名人大衛‧艾登伯洛爵士表示，文明和自然界的崩壞即將來臨。艾登伯洛獲選代表全世界人民，向來自近兩百個國家的代表發演說，這些代表將在會中談判如何落實二○一五年巴黎氣候協議所做的承諾。

「我們現在正面臨範圍擴及全球的人為災難──氣候變化，這是數千年來我們所面對的最大威脅」，艾登伯洛說。「若不採取行動，文明的崩壞和大部分自然界的滅絕便將到來。」