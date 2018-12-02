Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The scientists tested the husband first. Just as his wife had asserted, he did not have the special power.

B: And then they tested the woman and her children?

A: They placed a range of metal objects on their skin. All the objects, without exception, slid off and fell to the ground.

B: Well, that was predictable, but I’m still waiting for the explanation.

A: 那些科學家就先測試了丈夫。正如同那位太太所聲稱，丈夫沒有特異功能。

B: 然後他們再來測試這名女士跟她的孩子們嗎？

A: 科學家把好幾種金屬物件放在她們的皮膚上。結果全部的物件通通滑落下來掉到地上，沒有例外。

B: 嗯，這是預料中的事，不過我還在等一個解釋啊。

