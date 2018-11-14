EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Who’s that thin guy in round glasses with his hands on your grandmother’s shoulders?

B: That’s Dan. He was a very bookish man. He died last year, but was a successful playwright.

A: How did he get into that?

B: He started working in a theater straight out of school. A director he showed a script he’d written to liked it, and he never looked back.

A: 那位戴圓鏡片、手放在你祖母肩膀上的瘦瘦男生是誰呀？

B: 他是阿丹，一個充滿書卷氣息的人。阿丹去年過世，但曾經是很成功的劇作家。

A: 他怎麼開始當劇作家呀？

B: 他一畢業就在劇場工作，某天把自己寫的劇本拿給一位導演看，導演很喜歡，從此就一帆風順。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: