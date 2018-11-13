As obtaining evidence of insider trading becomes increasingly difficult, following a recent string of investigations into a number of similar cases, it is difficult not to question whether the investigations are simply a lot of hot air.

Recent cases that have attracted attention include that of Credit Suisse Group AG Taiwan branch president Elsa Chiu, who was accused of trading shares through shell family accounts. Then there was the case of Puppetmotion Entertainment, a subsidiary of Pili International Multimedia, whose majority shareholder, Chinatrust Financial Holding, was accused of limiting losses before the release of bad news. Finally, the director of Integrated circuit supplier Novatek Microelectronics Corp, surnamed Lin, was accused of leaking inside information. In all these cases — and there are other examples too — the investigations were eventually closed and non prosecutorial depositions were made.

One ruling not to prosecute that attracted particular attention involved the purchase of Hermes Microvision Inc by Netherlands-based ASML and several high-profile merger and acquisitions including the merger of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc with Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd. The case centered around Chiu.

Two years ago, while conducting a meeting on the telephone in her bathroom, Chiu’s husband Hsu Yaoren was secretly listening in on the other side of the door and gleaned insider information. Off the back of his wife’s phone call, Hsu secretly purchased stock in an arbitrage transaction, and in doing so implicated Chiu in the insider trading lawsuit. The Taipei District Prosecutors Office passed up on two previous opportunities to prosecute Chiu, eventually issuing a formal indictment last month.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. insider trading phr. 內線交易 (nei4 xian4 jiao1 yi4) 2. subsidiary n. 子公司 (zi3 gong1 si1) 3. majority shareholder phr. 大股東 (da4 gu3 dong1) 4. merger and acquisition phr. 併購 (bing1 gou4) 5. arbitrage n. 套利 (tao4 li4) 6. conviction rate n. 定罪率 (zhi4 ding4 zui4 lu4)



Due to a previously unclear definition of what constituted insider trading, in the past there was a low conviction rate for prosecutions. The Legislative Yuan sought to address this by amending the law in May 2010 to clarify the definition of insider trading. Prosecutors are now no longer able to rely on a tip off by a whistleblower as the basis for opening a prosecution, as was previously the case. Instead, prosecutors must first obtain circumstantial evidence before they are able to pursue a prosecution. This has indirectly led to a situation where prosectors now often find it difficult to find the necessary evidence to initiate a case. Even if prosecutors have been able to establish the objective fact that an individual has purchased stock that was then sold later at a higher price — or dumped stock to avoid sustaining losses — if they are unable to provide evidence that connects the transaction with the receipt of insider information, thereby establishing mens rea (knowledge of wrongdoing), it will be difficult to achieve a successful prosecution.

Following two non-prosecutions of Chiu by Taipei District Prosecutors Office, after a two-year investigation, the individual who was finally charged was not an insider or a quasi-insider of the company. Instead, it was Chiu’s husband Hsu, who admitted to obtaining insider information by secretly listening to his wife’s phone conversation and then using this information to purchase stock. Since Hsu was the recipient of the information, in the eyes of the law, he was solely responsible for carrying out the offense. Hsu also confessed that he suggested his unwitting mother should be used to purchase the shares. Since prosecutors could only prove mens rea by relying on Hsu’s statement, they found it difficult to prove the same for engaging in insider trading on the part of Chiu and her mother-in-law. As a result, both individuals were able to walk free.