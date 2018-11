A: I assume this is your grandmother.

B: Yes. She suffered from poor health. She didn’t have the strength to look after all the children.

A: So who raised your father and your aunts?

B: A family friend. They all called her nanny, even though she wasn’t their actual grandmother.

A: 我想這位就是你祖母吧!

B: 嗯,她健康狀況一直不太好,沒什麼力氣照顧孩子。

A: 那誰照顧你爸爸和姑姑們呢?

B: 家族的一位舊識。雖然不是血緣上的祖母,不過大家都叫她奶奶。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: