A: Here’s another insurance claim: “I had been driving for forty years when I fell asleep at the wheel and had an accident.”

B: I don’t get it. How could they have been driving for 40 years?

A: They meant that’s how many years since they first started driving.

B: Oh, I see. They were trying to say they were an experienced driver.

A: 這邊還有一則:「我開了四十年的車,然後手抓著方向盤就睡著了,結果就發生意外。」

B: 我沒搞懂。這些人怎麼可能四十年都在開車?

A: 他們是想要表示自從開始開車以後過了多少年吧。

B: 哦,我懂了。所以他們是想表達自己是很有經驗的駕駛。

