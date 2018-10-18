Pop diva Mariah Carey is to stage a concert in what is her third visit to Taiwan. The show will take place tonight at the Linkou Stadium in Taoyuan’s National Taiwan Sport University (NTSU). Free shuttle bus services will be available between the venue and the Taoyuan Metro’s NTSU Station starting from 6pm.

With 18 No. 1 singles on the Billboard chart, Carey is one of the world’s best-selling female artists. She held concerts in Taiwan in 1998 and 2014, winning over numerous fans with her voice. She kicked off her Asian concert tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday to promote her upcoming new album, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

Meanwhile, pop diva Julie Sue, whose career soared in the 1980s, will also put on a show on Saturday at the Syntrend Creative Park in Taipei, celebrating the 35th anniversary of her first album. Fans can obtain a free admission pass by purchasing the legendary singer’s greatest hits album, titled My Favorite, Your Memory.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

流行歌后「花蝴蝶」瑪麗亞凱莉第三度來台開唱，今晚將在位於桃園市國立體育大學的林口體育館演出。從晚間六點起，在場館和桃園捷運的體育大學站之間還有免費接駁專車服務。

瑪麗亞擁有十八首告示牌冠軍單曲，可說是最暢銷的女藝人之一。她曾於一九九八年、二○一四年兩度來台開唱，以美聲征服許多粉絲。她的亞洲巡演週二自馬來西亞吉隆坡開跑，以宣傳預計在今年稍後發行的新專輯。

此外，演藝事業在八○年代一飛沖天的流行歌后蘇芮，週日也將在台北市三創生活園區開唱，以慶祝首張專輯發行三十五週年。歌迷只要購買這位傳奇歌手的精選輯《感動我》，即可獲得免費入場證一張。

（台北時報張聖恩）