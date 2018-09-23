EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: So I’m looking at size 28.5 for the running shoe. What other things do I need to consider?

B: Well, the shoes should have the right grip, traction and breathability. Make sure the upper is shaped for your foot and won’t chafe.

A: Right. They need to be comfortable over long distances.

B: And the shoe should allow your foot to move naturally through the stride, with little slipping at the heel.

A: 所以，我現在要找的慢跑鞋尺寸是二十八點五。我應該還要考慮什麼呢？

B: 嗯，鞋子應該要有足夠的抓地力、磨擦力，還有透氣性。也要確定鞋身貼合你的腳，不會造成擦傷。

A: 好。鞋子需要在長距離跑步中仍然保持舒適。

B: 而且鞋子也應該要讓你的腳能在邁步時自然移動，盡量不要讓腳跟滑動。

