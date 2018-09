A: The removal firm were really efficient. That took no time at all.

B: Right. Let’s have a housewarming party tonight.

A: Don’t you think we ought to unpack first?

B: That’s why I think we should have the party. We can get the guests to help out.

A: 這間搬家公司效率超好耶,幾乎沒花到什麼時間。

B: 真的。我們晚上就來辦一個喬遷派對吧!

A: 你不覺得我們應該要先來拆箱整理東西嗎?

B: 這就是我覺得應該要先來辦派對的原因,我們可以請客人幫忙整理。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: