The 5th Taiwan International Queer Film Festival (TIQFF) begins today and will run until Sept. 16 in Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung. With this year’s theme of “Viva” acclaiming queer people’s confidence and contribution, the TIQFF features 31 films both from home and abroad. Singer LaLa Hsu, a festival ambassador, hopes that more viewers can have a better understanding of LGBT people through the movies.

Meanwhile, the LGBT community has been saddened by the shocking death of Hong Kong singer Ellen Loo, who died at the age of 32 after jumping from her apartment building earlier this month. Loo had been suffering from depression for years. She came out as a lesbian at the Golden Melody Awards last year.

Loo married Taiwanese cinematographer Fisher Yu in Canada in 2016, and become an advocate for marriage equality in Taiwan and Hong Kong. To achieve the goal of equality, the LGBT community has actively called on the public to co-sign the two referendum proposals on legalizing same-sex marriage and providing same-sex education.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第五屆台灣國際酷兒影展，今日起至九月十六日，在台北、台中、台南、高雄等地開跑。今年的主題以歡呼聲「Viva」為同性戀者的自信與貢獻而歡呼，共推出國內外三十一部電影。身為影展大使，歌后徐佳瑩期盼大眾能藉由這些影片更了解同志朋友。

同志族群近日則因香港歌手盧凱彤的死訊大感震驚與哀傷，三十二歲的盧凱彤本月初自香港的公寓跳樓身亡。她多年來飽受憂鬱症所苦，並在去年金曲獎上公開出櫃為女同志。

盧凱彤前年和台灣攝影師余靜萍在加拿大結婚，還在台港兩地成為婚姻平權倡議者。為了實現平權的目標，同志族群正積極號召民眾連署兩項公投提案，力挺同性婚姻立法及提供同志教育。

（台北時報張聖恩）