The College Entrance Examination Center last week released the results of this year’s Advanced Subjects Test. None of the 50,606 test-takers taking the exam for the English subject received a perfect score, and the average score was 48 out of a possible 100.

The task in the composition section of the English test was very different from previous years, when students were asked to compose a story based on a set of pictures. This year, students were asked to choose one of three community activity plans — including providing services to the elderly, and organizing a fair with distinctive features or an art and culture event — and then elaborate on their pick.

As many as 5,525 students scored zero on the English composition section, the highest number in recent years. According to cram school teachers, the English test this year attached importance on students’ critical thinking and creativity, rather than exclusive reliance on memorizing vocabulary, as extensive reading is a key to test preparation.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

大學入學考試中心上週公布今年「指定科目考試」（指考）成績，在五萬六百零六名考生中，英文科目無人得到滿分一百分，均標為四十八分。

而英文科目的作文部分和往年題型大不相同，以前多半是考看圖說故事，這次則要考生從三種社區活動方案中選一種——包括提供老人服務、舉辦特色市集或是藝文活動——並說明選擇該活動的原因。

高達五千五百二十五人在英文作文只拿到零分，人數是近年來最多。根據補教老師分析，今年英文考題較重視學生的批判思考、創意能力。準備考試時不能只靠背單字，還要廣泛閱讀才行。

（台北時報張聖恩）