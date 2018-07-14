Spanish officials say two people were injured on the sixth day of bull runs at the annual San Fermin festival in the northern city of Pamplona.

Jon Arizeta, a spokesman with the regional hospital of Navarra, says the two men were treated for bruises sustained during Thursday’s run, which lasted 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

A light rain before the run made the narrow, cobbled streets slippery, and both bulls and runners fell. Only one person has been gored so far in this year’s festival.

Hundreds of people test their agility and bravery to race with the animals in the bull runs.

Most people get injured when falling or being knocked down by the bulls racing along the 850-meter course to Pamplona’s bullring, where the animals are killed in the afternoon by matadors.

Monday’s run with famously fierce bulls from the Cebada Gago ranch left participants scrambling frantically to escape the beasts as they accompanied them to the city’s bullring. The animals broke up in two separate groups in a race that lasted a mere 2 minutes and 33 seconds.

The festival, which was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, runs July 6-14 and attracts hundreds of thousands of revelers.

(AP)

西班牙官員表示，於北部城市潘普洛納舉行的年度西班牙奔牛節中，有兩人在奔牛活動的第六天受傷。

納瓦拉地區醫院的發言人楊‧阿瑞瑟塔指出，兩名男性因週四的奔牛活動造成瘀傷而接受治療，該日的奔跑進行了兩分二十秒。

當天奔跑開始前下了一陣細雨，造成狹窄的石板路濕滑不已，公牛和跑者紛紛跌倒。今年的慶典到目前為止僅有一人被牛角頂傷。

數百名民眾在奔牛活動中測試自己的敏捷程度，以及與牛隻一起賽跑的膽量。

絕大多數人會在奔跑時跌倒或被牛撞倒而受傷，八百五十公尺長的路線最後抵達潘普洛納的鬥牛場。當天下午，牛隻會在鬥牛場遭到鬥牛士殺死。

週一的奔牛活動加入了Cebada Gago養牛場出名兇猛的公牛，導致參賽者跟隨牛群到鬥牛場時，還被迫連滾帶爬瘋狂地躲避這群野獸。在週一的奔跑中，牛群分成兩批集團，整趟過程僅花兩分三十三秒。

因為厄尼斯特‧海明威一九二六年的小說《太陽照常升起》而聞名的這場慶典，於七月六日到十四日期間舉行，吸引數十萬名狂歡群眾。

（台北時報章厚明譯）