The excitement has peaked, and the quadrennial FIFA World Cup is drawing to a close. The quarter-finals took place last weekend, followed by the semi-finals this week. France and Croatia will now compete in the final, while Belgium and England will meet in the third place play-off.
Among the three soccer superstars for this World Cup, both Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo failed to advance to the quarter-finals, while Brazil’s Neymar has been ribbed for rolling on the field dramatically in several games after contact with opponents: Fans even dubbed his alleged theatrics “Neymar rolling.”
Meanwhile, Japan won applause for beating Colombia in its first game, becoming the first Asian team to beat a South American squad in 88 years of World Cup history. The final is scheduled in Moscow, Russia for 11pm Taiwan Time on Sunday.
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
四年一度的世界盃足球賽目前已接近尾聲，熱烈的賽事也將進入最高潮。八強在上週末開打，緊接著就是本週的四強大戰。最終法國和克羅埃西亞將爭奪冠軍寶座，比利時和英格蘭則將爭奪季軍。
至於本屆世界盃的三大球星，阿根廷隊的梅西和葡萄牙隊的「C羅」羅納度稍早皆止步於八強門外。巴西隊的內馬爾則因在幾場比賽被對手踢倒後，戲劇化地躺在地上打滾，遭球迷嘲諷為「內馬爾滾」。
此外，日本隊因首戰踢走哥倫比亞隊而贏得掌聲，成為在世界盃八十八年歷史上，首支戰勝南美洲球隊的亞洲勁旅。本屆世界盃的冠軍戰，將於台灣時間週日晚上十一點在俄國莫斯科開踢。
（台北時報張聖恩）
今日單字
1. quadrennial adj.
四年一度的 (si4 nian2 yi2 du4 de5)
2. World Cup phr.
世界盃 (shi4 jie4 bei1)
3. quarter-final phr.
八強賽、半準決賽
(ba1 qiang2 sai4, ban4 zhuan3 jue2 sai4)
4. semi-final phr.
四強賽、準決賽 (si4 qiang2 sai4, zhuan3 jue2 sai4)
5. roll v.