The excitement has peaked, and the quadrennial FIFA World Cup is drawing to a close. The quarter-finals took place last weekend, followed by the semi-finals this week. France and Croatia will now compete in the final, while Belgium and England will meet in the third place play-off.

Among the three soccer superstars for this World Cup, both Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo failed to advance to the quarter-finals, while Brazil’s Neymar has been ribbed for rolling on the field dramatically in several games after contact with opponents: Fans even dubbed his alleged theatrics “Neymar rolling.”

Meanwhile, Japan won applause for beating Colombia in its first game, becoming the first Asian team to beat a South American squad in 88 years of World Cup history. The final is scheduled in Moscow, Russia for 11pm Taiwan Time on Sunday.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

四年一度的世界盃足球賽目前已接近尾聲，熱烈的賽事也將進入最高潮。八強在上週末開打，緊接著就是本週的四強大戰。最終法國和克羅埃西亞將爭奪冠軍寶座，比利時和英格蘭則將爭奪季軍。

至於本屆世界盃的三大球星，阿根廷隊的梅西和葡萄牙隊的「C羅」羅納度稍早皆止步於八強門外。巴西隊的內馬爾則因在幾場比賽被對手踢倒後，戲劇化地躺在地上打滾，遭球迷嘲諷為「內馬爾滾」。

此外，日本隊因首戰踢走哥倫比亞隊而贏得掌聲，成為在世界盃八十八年歷史上，首支戰勝南美洲球隊的亞洲勁旅。本屆世界盃的冠軍戰，將於台灣時間週日晚上十一點在俄國莫斯科開踢。

（台北時報張聖恩）