A: The government has said it will work to reduce air pollution over the next decade.

B: Well, let’s hope it doesn’t only talk the talk and walks the walk, too.

A: So do I. Development is necessary, but it has to be sustainable.

B: Politicians always make promises they have no intention of actually carrying through.

A: 政府說,在接下來的十年,他們會努力減少空氣汙染。

B: 嗯,希望這不只是說說而已,而是說到做到。

A: 我也是這麼希望。發展是必要的,但也必須能夠永續經營。

B: 政客總是在開空頭支票,根本沒有想要實現他們做出的承諾。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: