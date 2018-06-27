The Tang Prize Foundation announced the winners of the 3rd Sustainable Development Award in Taipei on June 18. James Edward Hansen, director of the Program on Climate Science Awareness and Solution at Columbia University’s Earth Institute and Veerabhadran Ramanathan, Victor Alderson Professor, Applied Ocean Sciences, University of California, San Diego, jointly won the award.

The winners of the past three Tang Awards for Sustainable Development not only conducted groundbreaking research, they also went beyond the “ivory tower” of academia and directly influenced social initiatives and government decisions. The selection committee also pointed out that their influence on human society was key to their winning the prize.

Gro Harlem Brundtland, the winner of the first Tang Award for Sustainable Development, was the first person to define the term “sustainable development.” She was the chairperson of the UN World Commission on Environment and Development and was behind the publication of the report “Our Common Future” in 1987, the collective contribution of hundreds of experts from around the world. The report defined “sustainable development” as a development model “to ensure that it meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

The winner in 2016, Arthur H. Rosenfeld, is known as the “Godfather of energy efficiency.” He led the US state of California’s battle to overcome its power crisis and his name became a measure of energy efficiency (1 Rosenfeld equals a saving of 3 billion kWh), along with other energy units such as watt (the unit of power) and volt (the unit of voltage).

The newly announced winners of the 3rd Sustainable Development Award also started from scientific research and then took their research into society, making a real impact on the world. Ramanathan proposed that atmospheric carbon black and other non-CO2 gases have a similar impact on global warming as CO2 (carbon dioxide), influencing the formulation of international carbon emissions policies.

Ramanathan not only walks the walk, he also talks the talk. He set up a foundation to promote “clean energy” in less-developed areas in India and discourage the burning wood and coal for cooking, in order to reduce the emission of bituminous coal-containing “carbon black.” The foundation’s goal is to improve public health on the one hand, while also reducing the threat of global warming

James Hansen, the other winner of the third Tang Prize in sustainable development, worked for NASA for more than 30 years and has influenced many policies. Tang Prize Foundation chief executive Chern Jenn-chuan points out that many industry figures and politicians still do not believe in climate change and global warming. Hanson continues to fight against these people, and even went to court to confront them, for the sake of the fairness and justice for the next generation.

Chern adds that the two winners of the third Tang Prize are “frontier proponents” in the field of atmospheric pollution who have deeply influenced the government’s decision-making on many occasions.

(CNA, translated by Lin Lee-kai)

唐獎教育基金會六月十八日在台北宣布第三屆永續發展獎得主，由哥倫比亞大學地球學院氣候科學－覺知與解決方案主任詹姆士‧漢森、加州大學聖地牙哥分校應用海洋科學講座教授維拉布哈德蘭‧拉馬納森二人共同獲獎。

唐獎永續發展獎三屆來的得主，不只是提出開創性研究，更走出學術象牙塔，直接訴諸社會倡議、影響政府決策。評選單位也指出，對人類社會的影響力，是得獎與否的關鍵。