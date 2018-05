A: I was surprised to hear the other day the pope speak of acceptance of homosexuals.

B: The Catholic Church does have a reputation for conservative attitudes.

A: He said he did not judge people based on their sexual orientation.

B: I feel this pope is less conservative than some of his predecessors.

A: 前幾天聽到教宗提到接納同志族群,我好驚訝。

B: 天主教教會確實以保守的態度聞名。

A: 教宗說,他不會根據人的性向來評斷他。

B: 我覺得,這任教宗不像他之前幾任教宗那麼守舊耶。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: