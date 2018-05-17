Near sightedness among Taiwanese children has reached a new high. According to a new survey, released this month by the Health Promotion Administration, the percentage of six-grade elementary students with near sightedness has risen to 70.6 percent. Third-grade junior high students fared the worst, with the figure as high as 89.3 percent.

The administration is urging parents to keep infants under the age of two away from any computer, communication and consumer electronics such as smartphones. It also recommends that children above two should not be allowed to use electronic devices for more than one hour a day, and should play outdoors every day.

Meanwhile, a new study conducted by San Francisco State University in the US shows that smartphone overuse may have effects similar to “opium addiction” on the brain. The study suggests that people put their smartphones aside more often and take part in non-screen-based leisure activities.

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

台灣兒童平均近視率創新高！根據國民健康署本月的最新調查指出，國小六年級學生近視率上升至百分之七十‧六，而國三生的情況最嚴重，近視率高達百分之八十九‧三。

國健署呼籲家長，應避免未滿兩歲的幼兒接觸智慧型手機等3C電子產品，兩歲以上的兒童每天接觸不得超過一小時，且每天都應從事戶外活動。

此外，美國舊金山州立大學一項新研究亦指出，人們對智慧型手機的過度使用，會對大腦產生與「鴉片成癮」類似的影響。該研究因此建議大家放下手機，多從事其他非3C產品的休閒活動。

（中央社、自由時報）