Eighty-eight percent of Taiwanese workers would consider working overseas, according to the latest opinion poll released by 1111 Job Bank, with respondents willing to work abroad saying they expected to receive an average yearly salary of NT$1,489,000.

The survey, released last Friday, revealed as many as 79 percent of workers considering working overseas say they would be supported by family members and partners, while 21 percent said a decision to work abroad would be met with opposition. Of this 21 percent, a significantly high proportion — 62 percent — said oppoistion by family members or their partners would affect their plans to work overseas.

In addition, the poll also explored China’s policy of 31 measures to attract Taiwanese workers to China and an additional package of 60 measures unveiled by Xiamen’s government. Respondents’ reactions to the measures were mixed with 21.76 percent saying they viewed the measures as beneficial and 14.91 percent said they believed the new model of cross-strait economic cooperation would do more good than harm. However, 20.28 percent said the measures were just old wine in a new bottle and 11.13 percent said the measures were a “united front” tactic that should be given no further attention. Additionally, 16.48 percent of respondents said the were concerned the measures would exacerbate the hollowing-out of Taiwanese industry and the nation’s brain drain problem. Further, 10.65 percent said they would consider going to China to develop their careers but were worried they would be replaced in the near future and 3.31 percent said the measures are illusory and would bring no substantial benefit.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. opinion poll; survey phr. 民意調查 (min2 yi4 diao4 cha2) 2. work overseas phr. (赴）海外工作 (fu4 hai3 wai4 gong1 zuo4) 3. respondent n. 受訪者 (shou4 fang2 zhe3) 4. do more good than harm phr. 利大於弊 (li4 da4 yu2 bi4) 5. old wine in a new bottle phr. 冷飯熱炒 (leng3 fan4 re4 chao3) 6. hollowing-out phr. 空洞化 (kong1 dong4 hua4) 7. brain drain phr. 被掏空；人才外流 (tao1 kong1; ren2 cai2 wai4 liu2) 8. illusory adj. 畫餅充饑 (hua4 bing3 chong1 ji1)



The survey was conducted between April 28 and May 9 with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.98 percentage poits.

(CNA, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

1111人力銀行最新民意調查顯示，高達百分之八十八的受訪者不排斥赴海外工作；有意願赴海外工作的受訪者，期待年薪為新台幣一百四十八萬九千元。

上週五的調查顯示，上班族若要遠走他鄉工作，高達百分之七十九家人及另一半表示支持，另有百分之二十一持反對態度；遭家人及另一半反對時，有百分之六十二會影響赴海外工作規劃；顯見家人的態度，對有意想朝海外發展的上班族，具關鍵影響力。

此外，中國大陸釋出對台政策，廈門更推出六十項配套措施欲吸引台灣人前往，這項調查顯示受訪者反應不一，百分之二十一點七六視為一大利多，百分之十四點九一認為兩岸經貿合作新模式，對台灣利大於弊；但也有百分之二十點二八坦言對台政策是冷飯熱炒，百分之十一點一三認為是統戰手法不需理會，也有百分之十六點四八擔心台灣產業空洞化及人才被掏空。另有百分之十點六五的人表示想去對岸發展但又擔心日後被取代，百分之三點三一認為這是畫餅充饑、無實質效益。

1111人力銀行設計「上班族海外就業身心適應調查」，調查時間為四月十八日到五月九日，信心水準百分之九十五，誤差值正負二點九八百分點。

（中央社）

Follow up 課後練習

Vocabulary Extension

Brain drain

Brain drain refers to a significant emigration of educated or talented individuals from a country or a particular industry. There are a number of factors which can cause a brain drain effect, including political, social or economic turmoil, the existance of more favorable opportunities in other countries or industries, or workers seeking better renumeration and a higher standard of living.

Brain drains cause countries, industries and organizations to lose valuable professionals and talent and is therefore viewed by economists as having a negative effect on a nation’s economy.

(Edward Jones, Taipei Times)