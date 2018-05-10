The National Central Library held a book launch late last month for famous Czech illustrator Tomas Rizek, who is releasing his new illustrated book, titled “Lukai Pearl.” The event organizer also invited Kate Dargaw, the Taiwanese author of the book, to join Rizek in introducing this beautiful legend of the Aboriginal Rukai People.

As the legend goes, a hundred-pace snake lives in the Daluobaling Lake at the southern tip of the Central Mountain Range, serving as the guardian angel of the Rukai People. When the tribe leader’s daughter fell in love with the snake-like god, other tribe members all had mixed feelings, because the girl was about to bid farewell to them and to live in the lake forever.

This illustrated book about the Aboriginal folktale is the second collaboration between Rizek and Dargaw and used romance to continue the classic legend of the Rukai People. The new book hit the market yesterday. Their first book, titled “Atayal Warriors’ Journey,” was published in 2016.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

國家圖書館於上月底，舉辦了著名捷克插畫家湯瑪士‧瑞杰可的繪本《達羅巴令湖》新書發表會。主辦單位並邀請該書的台灣作者劉嘉路小姐，和他一起介紹這個魯凱族原住民的美麗傳說。

據說在中央山脈南端的達羅巴令湖裡，住著魯凱族的守護神——百步蛇。大頭目的女兒愛上了這位蛇郎君，魯凱族人對此卻覺得悲喜交加，因為她以後要永遠住在達羅巴令湖裡，和大家告別了。

這也是瑞杰可和劉嘉路合作的第二本原住民故事繪本，他們以浪漫的方式，延續了魯凱族的經典傳說，新書已於昨日上市，第一本則是二○一六年推出的《泰雅勇士大步向前》。

（台北時報張聖恩）