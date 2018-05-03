Haven’t you tried “zang zang bao” (literally “dirty bread”) yet? Then you may be failing to keep up with the latest trend. Originating from South Korean coffee shops, “dirty bread” has exploded in popularity in Taiwan in recent months. Bakeries across the country are trying to copy the item to attract business.

“Dirty bread” is actually a kind of chocolate bread with cocoa powder on the top, and the bread’s name comes from the fact that your hands and face will become messy from the cocoa power when eating it. The snack is so appealing that singer Tanya Chua and some other artists have publicly posted their “dirty pictures” while eating it, and in doing so created a trend on social media.

As Mother’s Day gradually approaches, a bakery belonging to Mind-Farm Mental Development Center in Taitung County has also started to train people with mental disabilities to bake “dirty bread.” The bakery received over 100 orders on the first day of sale.

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

你還沒吃過「髒髒包」嗎？那可就落伍了！源自南韓咖啡店的「髒髒包」，最近幾個月在台灣爆紅，造成全台烘焙坊爭相模仿搶客。

「髒髒包」是一款上面灑滿可可粉的巧克力麵包，因為吃起來手上和臉上會沾滿可可粉，所以才得到這個名稱。該產品魅力之大，就連藝人蔡健雅等人公開大吃「髒髒包」的「髒照」，都在社群媒體掀起熱潮。

隨著母親節即將來臨，近日台東縣牧心智能發展中心的烘焙庇護工場，也帶著有心智障礙的學員們製作「髒髒包」，第一天開賣就湧入上百張訂單。

（中央社、自由時報）