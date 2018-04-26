EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I can’t believe the Central Election Commission passed the initial review of the three anti-LGBT referendum proposals.

B: Wasn’t the decision a contravention of the constitutional interpretation in support of same-sex marriage?

A: Exactly. That’s why the LGBT community staged a large protest a few days back.

B: I hope the commission will withdraw the three proposals soon.

A: 真不敢相信中選會通過三項反同志公投案的初步審查。

B: 這項決定豈不是違背了去年大法官釋憲對於同婚的支持嗎？

A: 就是啊，所以同志族群才會發起大規模抗議。

B: 希望中選會能趕快撤回這三項提案。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: