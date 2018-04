A: Two Taiwanese visually impaired athletes were running in the Boston Marathon this year.

B: Really? How were they able to do that?

A: They were led by guides throughout the whole 42km race.

B: I am so proud of their performance.

A: 今年有兩位台灣視障選手參加了波士頓馬拉松。

B: 真的嗎?他們怎麼辦到的?

A: 他們在四十二公里的賽程中,有陪跑員在前引領。

B: 我真為他們的表現驕傲。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: