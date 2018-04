A: I tried to bake a chocolate cake yesterday. Total disaster; it was as flat as a pancake.

B: Oh dear. Did you by any chance open the oven door halfway through baking?

A: Yes, I think I did.

B: Ah, you should never do that: It lets cold air in and causes the cake to collapse.

A: 我昨天想要做巧克力蛋糕,結果超慘,烤出來比煎餅還扁。

B: 天哪。你中間有打開烤箱看嗎?

A: 嗯,好像有。

B: 啊,你絕對不可以這樣,因為這樣冷空氣會跑進去,會讓蛋糕塌掉。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: