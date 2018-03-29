EVERYDAY ENGLISH A: You were snoring last night. B: I was having all kinds of dreams. A: I didn’t sleep a wink all night. B: I’m so sorry, I must have been overtired. A: 你昨天晚上打呼了。 B: 我做了好多夢。 A: 我整夜都沒睡。 B: 真是對不起，可能是因為我太累了。 English 英文: Chinese 中文:

