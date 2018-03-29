EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: You were snoring last night.
B: I was having all kinds of dreams.
A: I didn’t sleep a wink all night.
B: I’m so sorry, I must have been overtired.
A: 你昨天晚上打呼了。
B: 我做了好多夢。
A: 我整夜都沒睡。
B: 真是對不起，可能是因為我太累了。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
