A: Have you ever considered getting a tattoo?

B: Actually, I was recently seriously thinking about getting one.

A: Really? What kind of a tattoo do you want to get?

B: I originally wanted to get one of my favorite singer, but now I’m in two minds about it.

A: 你會想要在身上刺青嗎?

B: 我其實前陣子有認真考慮過耶。

A: 真的嗎?你想刺什麼?

B: 我本來想要刺喜歡的歌手,可是我太三心二意了。

