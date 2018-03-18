Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life while himself working diligently under the shadow of a likely premature death throughout his life, died at 76 at his home in Cambridge, the UK, on Wednesday morning.

Hawking’s formidable mind ceaselessly probed the very limits of human understanding both in the vastness of space and in the bizarre sub-molecular world of quantum mechanics, which explains how the smallest particles in the universe function and through its theoretical elaboration, according to Hawking, could predict what happens at the beginning and end of time.

By bringing together the theory of relativity, which explores the nature of space and time, and quantum theory, Hawking focused in his academic works on explaining the creation of the universe and how it is governed.

In 1974, Hawking was admitted to Britain’s most prestigious scientific body, the Royal Society, and became one of its youngest fellows at the age of 32. Five years later, Hawking moved from Oxford University to Cambridge University to study further theoretical astronomy and cosmology. Cambridge University appointed him as Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, a prestigious post of which the previous holders include Newton.

Throughout his life, Hawking worked on studies ranging from the origins of the universe to the tantalizing prospect of time travel to the mysteries of space’s all-consuming black holes.

But the power of his intellect contrasted cruelly with the weakness of his body, ravaged by the wasting motor neurone disease he contracted at the age of 21.

Hawking was confined for most of his life to a wheelchair. As his condition worsened, he had to resort to speaking through a voice synthesizer and communicating by moving his eyebrows. The disease spurred him to work harder but also contributed to the collapse of his two marriages, he wrote in a 2013 memoir My Brief History.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. physicist n. 物理學家 (wu4 li3 xue2 jia1) 2. sub-molecular adj.次分子的 (ci4 fen1 zi3 de5) 3. quantum mechanics phr.量子力學 (liang4 zi3 li4 xue2) 4. theory of relativity phr.相對論 (xiang1 dui4 lun4) 5. cosmology n.宇宙科學 (yu3 zhou4 ke1 xue2)



In the book he related how he was first diagnosed: “I felt it was very unfair — why should this happen to me,” he wrote. “At the time, I thought my life was over and that I would never realize the potential I felt I had. But now, 50 years later, I can be quietly satisfied with my life.”

Hawking shot to international fame after the 1988 publication of A Brief History of Time, one of the most complex books ever to achieve mass appeal, which stayed on the Sunday Times bestseller list for no fewer than 237 weeks. He said he wrote the book to convey his own excitement over recent discoveries about the universe.

“My original aim was to write a book that would sell on airport bookstalls,” he told reporters at the time. “In order to make sure it was understandable I tried the book out on my nurses. I think they understood most of it.”

(Reuters, with additional reporting by staff writer)

知名的英國物理學家史蒂芬·霍金，週三早上在英國劍橋的家中過世，享壽七十六歲。終其一生，霍金試圖解開最為複雜艱深的生命之謎，自己卻同時面臨著英年早逝的可能，一輩子在死亡的陰影下孜孜矻矻地從事研究。

霍金以令人敬畏的卓越才智，不斷探索著人類理解程度的最極限，範圍大至廣闊無垠的宇宙，小至量子力學中奇異的次分子世界。量子力學理論解釋了宇宙中最小粒子的運作模式，因此他認為，推演這個理論，將能預測時間在最初的起始點與終點各會發生什麼現象。

藉著結合量子力學以及探討空間與時間關係的廣義相對論，霍金在學術著述中聚焦於對宇宙起源以及運行規則提出解釋。

一九七四年，霍金以三十二歲之齡當選英國皇家學會院士，成為英國聲譽最為崇高的科學研究機構中最年輕的研究者之一。五年之後，他從牛津大學遷往劍橋大學，以進一步深入研究理論天文學以及宇宙科學。翌年，霍金獲劍橋大學授予盧卡斯數學教授的頭銜，該席位是物理學者的最高榮譽，獲頒此頭銜的歷任教授還包括牛頓。

霍金畢生的研究領域包含探討宇宙的起源，廣而擴及到誘人的時間旅行可能性，乃至於在太空中吞噬一切的黑洞之謎。