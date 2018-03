A: I watched Paris Fashion Week on the Internet last week and all the shows were so cool.

B: Which was your favorite show this time?

A: I liked Taiwanese label Shiatzy Chen’s show the most.

B: Its exclusive line in collaboration with Disney is really cute.

A: 我上週在網路上看巴黎時裝週,所有的秀都好酷。

B: 這次你最喜歡哪場秀?

A: 我最喜歡台灣品牌「夏姿‧陳」的秀。

B: 它和迪士尼合作的獨家聯名系列好可愛喔。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: