Sun, Mar 04, 2018　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Did you know that the vampire legend originated in a type of bat that survives on drinking blood?

B: Sounds kinda scary. Will those bats come and suck my blood under cover of darkness while I sleep?

A: No, they mostly live in central and south America, and drink the blood of livestock.

B: If I owned a ranch, I bet they’d be a real pain in the backside.

A: 你知道嗎？吸血鬼這個傳說的原型來自於一種只靠吸血維生的蝙蝠？

B: 聽起來也太可怕了吧！這種蝙蝠會趁我晚上睡覺時偷偷吸我的血嗎？

A: 不會啦，牠們主要棲息在中南美洲，吸的是牲畜的血。

B: 如果我是農場主人，我一定會覺得牠們很討厭。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

