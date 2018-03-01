There are almost 100,000 new immigrants in New Taipei City, and over 33,000 children of new immigrants studying in the city’s junior high and elementary schools. New Taipei City Government Department of Education has compiled multicultural teaching materials, trained language teachers, organized Southeast Asian language competitions and is teaching second generation new immigrants, with the intention of laying the foundation for the New Southbound Policy.

On Tuesday afternoon, the department held an event to launch Vietnamese audio-visual teaching materials. Huang Ching-yi, the department’s deputy director, said that children nowadays like to play on their smartphones and, based on students’ needs, the department has developed a range of online study materials to help teachers and promote multicultural education. The hope is that the audio-visual online teaching materials for Vietnamese language books 1 through 12 will be able to assist the second generation of new immigrants to discover their roots.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

新北市的新住民人口有近十萬人，新住民子女就讀國中小者有三萬三千多人。有鑑於此， 新北市政府教育局彙編多元文化教材、培訓母語師資、辦理東南亞語文競賽及培育新住民二代，盼作為南向政策的基礎。

市府教育局週二下午發表「越南語影音教材」。副局長黃靜怡表示，現在的孩子喜歡滑手機，教育局也看見學生的需要，因此開發了線上學習教材，來協助教師教學、推廣多元文化教育，希望越南語一至十二冊的影音學習線上教材，能夠有助於新住民第二代尋根。（中央社）