EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I really want to read that book. Should I buy a paper version or the e-book?

B: It depends on your needs. A paper book is tactile, but an e-book is all about convenience.

A: I like the smell of books, but I’ve got so many, just thinking about moving house gives me a headache.

B: Then buy the e-book, but don’t stare at a screen for too long, it will ruin your eyes.

A: 我好想看這本書！你覺得我是買紙本書好，還是電子書好？

B: 看你的需求是什麼吧！紙本書有實體感，電子書攜帶方便。

A: 我喜歡書的香味，可是那麼多書，一想到搬家就頭痛。

B: 那你還是買電子書好了，但是不要盯著螢幕太久，把眼睛看壞了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: