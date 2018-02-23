The 23rd Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea will end Sunday, and four Taiwanese athletes are competing this time around, including luger Lien Te-an and speed skaters Huang Yu-ting, Sung Ching-yang and Tai Wei-lin.

For the sport of figure skating that has attracted the most attention, Japan’s “Ice Prince” Yuzuru Hanyu, having recovered from injury, became the first in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic titles in the men’s single figure skating competition. Shoma Uno of Japan took silver, and Spain’s Javier Fernandez, a former world champion, took bronze. The ladies’ single competition is taking place today.

In the pairs competition, Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany became Olympic champions, and in the ice dancing competition, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada became Olympic champions. In the end, Team Canada won the gold medal in the figure skating team event.

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

