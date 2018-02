A: Have you ever seen a lunar eclipse?

B: When I was a kid I went to the planetarium and saw one through a telescope.

A: An eclipse is when the Earth’s shadow covers the moon, so it looks like a bite has been taken out of it.

B: That’s right. In the olden times people believed it happened when the “sky dog” demon was eating the moon.

A: 你看過月食嗎?

B: 我小時候去天文館用望遠鏡看過。

A: 月食是因為地球的陰影蓋住月球,所以看起來好像月亮缺了口。

B: 對呀,古時候的人還認為月食是「天狗吃月亮」。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: