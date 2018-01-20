A central Philippine province declared a state of calamity on Tuesday as a volcano spewed lava that reached the limits of a 6-km radius no-go zone and spread ash on nearby farming villages.

The Philippines raised the alert level at its rumbling Mayon volcano to “level 3” on Sunday after detecting lava flow and indications of activity that could lead to hazardous eruptions of magma.

Mount Mayon, a tourist attraction because of its near-perfect cone shape in Albay Province in the coconut-growing central Bicol region, has been erupting since Saturday last week and the number of people fleeing their homes had more than doubled on Tuesday to about 25,000, said Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara.

Residents were evacuated from two villages near the volcano, following a “steam-driven eruption” on Saturday, and there was a further eruption on Sunday.

Saturday’s eruption unleashed ash, rocks and sulfuric odor, and was followed by rumbling sounds and a faint glow in the crater. A second ash eruption was recorded before noon on Sunday.

Mayon’s most destructive eruption was in February 1814, when lava flows buried a town and killed 1,200 people. It last erupted in 2014, spewing lava and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology advised people experiencing ashfall to cover their noses and mouths with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask. It also said aircraft must avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit.

Those within the slope of the volcano, but outside the 6-km danger zone, were told to take precautionary measures against possible roof collapses due to accumulated ash and rainwater.

(Reuters)

由於火山噴出熔岩逼近半徑六公里的禁止通行區界線，且火山灰持續噴發，落在附近的農村，菲律賓中部的一個省份已於星期二宣布進入災難狀態。

上星期日，菲律賓當局觀測到熔岩流動以及可能導致危險岩漿噴發的活動跡象，而將發出隆隆巨響的馬永火山警示調高到第三級。

馬永火山坐落於種植椰子為主的菲律賓中部比科爾區艾爾貝省，因為其近乎完美的圓錐體形狀而成為著名的觀光勝地。自上週六以來，馬永火山持續噴發。艾爾貝省省長比查拉表示，因火山噴發而逃離家園的人數至星期二為止已增加到兩倍以上，達到約兩萬五千人。

繼上星期六的「蒸氣噴發」後，馬永火山鄰近兩個村莊的居民就已遭到疏散，火山又於星期日發生進一步噴發。

在星期六的噴發中，火山噴出了火山灰、石塊，以及濃厚的硫磺味，隨後更發出隆隆聲響，火山口也可見到微弱的紅光。在星期日中午之前，又記錄到第二次的火山灰噴發。

馬永火山最具毀滅性的一次噴發出現在一八一四年二月，當時火山的熔岩流掩埋掉一座城鎮，奪走一千兩百條人命。上一次火山噴發則發生於二○一四年，噴出熔岩迫使數千人撤離。

菲律賓火山暨地震研究所建議遭遇火山灰落塵的民眾使用乾淨的濕布或防塵口罩，遮掩鼻子與嘴巴，並同時建議飛機飛行時務必避免靠近火山峰頂。

對於那些仍待在火山坡上，但位於六公里危險區外的民眾，當局建議採取預防措施，以防止累積的火山灰與雨水重量造成屋頂崩塌。

（台北時報章厚明譯）