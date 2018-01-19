The International Skating Union (ISU) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2018 will take place between Jan. 24 and 27 at the Taipei Arena. According to Chinese Taipei Skating Union secretary-general Eddy Wu, top figure skaters from many countries see the championships as a warm-up match for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month.

“A great match is to be expected since half of the contestants of the championships are top figure skaters set to compete in the Winter Olympics,” said Wu. Top Taiwanese figure skaters Michael Tsao, Micah Tang and Amy Lin will also compete in the championships. However, popular Japanese figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu may be unable to participate due to an injury to his right ankle.

The Skating Union said that free admission tickets of the championships are available via the Internet now, and tickets can be requested from tixCraft’s Web site at https://tixcraft.com/activity/detail/2018_ISU. No tickets will be available on site during the contest.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

二○一八年國際滑冰總會「四大洲花式滑冰錦標賽」，將於一月二十四至二十七日在台北小巨蛋進行。中華台北滑冰協會秘書長吳奕德表示，各國頂尖好手為了備戰下個月在南韓的平昌冬奧，將把四大洲賽當作熱身賽。

吳奕德說：「參加四大洲賽的選手有一半是要去比冬奧的，相信會讓比賽變得很精彩。」台灣好手曹志禕、湯銘恩，和林仁語將代表地主參賽。然而，超人氣日本滑冰王子、奧運金牌得主羽生結弦，因右腳踝受傷可能無法出賽。

滑冰協會指出，網路免費門票目前仍開放中，歡迎在賽前事先至拓元官網索票︰https://tixcraft.com/activity/detail/2018_ISU。賽事期間，現場並不開放索票。

（中央社）