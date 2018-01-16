On Wednesday last week, US Research firm Gartner predicted artificial intelligence (AI) will become a key product differentiator for all smartphone producers in the future. Smartphone companies will use AI to attract new customers while the technology will enable them to retain their existing client base and smartphone-based AI solutions will become the blueprint for the next two years of development within the industry, according to Gartner, who predict that by 2022, 80 percent of all smartphones produced will come loaded with AI capabilities. Last year only 10 percent of handsets shipped with in-built AI.

According to the US research firm, in the current marketplace only premium smartphones contain on-device AI capabilities, which securely process and store data locally on the device. Compared to cloud-based AI, on-device AI provides improved data protection and power management.

CK Lu, a research director at Gartner, says that as smartphones gradually become a daily commodity, producers are looking for ways to differentiate their products. Future AI capabilities will allow smartphones to autonomously learn, plan and solve problems for users. It isn’t just about making the smartphone smarter, it’s also about helping people to lead freer lives by reducing their cognitive load. However, AI capabilities on smartphones are still in the very early stages, notes Lu.

Another research director at Garnter, Roberta Cozza, says that over the next two years, most uses will still exploit a single AI capability and technology. However in the future, smartphones will combine two or more AI capabilities and technologies to provide more advanced user experiences.

今日單字 1. artificial intelligence phr. 人工智慧 (ren2 gong1 zhi4 hui4) 2. product differentiator phr. 產品差異化 (chan2 pin3 cha1 yi4 hua4) 3. data protection phr. 資料保護 (zi1 liao4 bao3 hu4) 4. user experience phr. 使用者體驗 (shi3 yong4 zhe3 ti3 yan4) 5. create added value phr. 創造附加價值 (chuang4 zao4 fu4 jia1 jia4 zhi2) 6. augmented reality phr. 擴增實境 (kuo4 zeng1 shi2 jing4)



Gartner has outlined 10 high-impact uses for AI smartphones, which it says will allow smartphone producers to create added value for consumers. Future devices will be able to differentiate between users and predict their next move as well as authenticate a user, recognize their emotions, use natural-language understanding, deliver augmented reality and AI vision, carry out device management, personal profiling, content censorship/detection and edit photographs according a user’s personal taste. Finally, future smartphones will be able to continuously listen in to real-world sounds and use this information to provide user guidance or initiate specific actions.

(Liberty Times, Translated by Edward Jones)

美國研究機構Gartner上週三表示，人工智慧(AI)功能將成為各家智慧型手機廠商的產品差異化關鍵，廠商將透過AI獲得新客戶，同時保留現有客戶。智慧型手機上的AI解決方案將成為未來兩年各家廠商發展藍圖的重要一環，預測到了二○二二年，搭載AI功能的智慧型手機將從二○一七年的百分之十，提升到百分之八十。

Gartner表示，目前市面上只有高階手機內建AI，其功用是在終端裝置內進行資料處理和儲存，因而比雲端AI更能夠提供完善的資料保護和電力管理。

Gartner研究總監呂俊寬表示：隨著智慧型手機逐漸變成日常生活用品，各家廠商正在尋求產品差異化的方法。未來的AI功能將讓手機自主學習、規劃和解決使用者的問題，這不僅使得智慧型手機更聰明，也能夠幫助人們降低認知負擔，讓日常生活變得更輕鬆，不過目前智慧型手機上的AI功能仍處於萌芽階段。

Gartner另一位研究總監Roberta Cozza則指出：接下來的兩年，大部分應用方式仍將利用單一的AI功能和技術。但在未來，智慧型手機將結合兩種或兩種以上的AI功能和技術，提供升級強化的使用者體驗。

Gartner提出AI智慧型手機具深遠影響力的十大應用，讓廠商能夠為消費者創造附加價值，包括能識別使用者並預測其下一步的行動、作為使用者驗證、情感辨識、自然語言的理解力、提供擴增實境(AR)和AI視覺、進行裝置管理、個人分析、內容審查／檢測，並根據個人拍攝喜好調整照片色彩，以及不斷接收真實世界的聲音，進而引導使用者或啟動特定動作。

(自由時報記者陳炳宏)

First let's deal with unique selling point or USP. Simply put, this is the reason a consumer should buy a product or service from one business rather than any of its competitors. It could be a feature or service which is unique to the product or service, or an intrinsic characteristic or quality of the brand that is recognized by the consumer. For example, there is the famous advertising slogan for Rolls-Royce luxury cars created by advertising legend David Ogilvy: