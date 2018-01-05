US pop diva Mariah Carey has produced many hits during her almost three-decade-long career. Among the songs, Carey’s classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has earned her and songwriter Walter Afanasieff over US$60 million (NT$1.8 billion) in royalties as of 2017, the Economist reports.

The song was originally released in 1994. With global sales exceeding 16 million copies, it is the 11th best-selling single of all time. Carey and Afanasieff reportedly finished the lyrics and melody for the song together in just 15 minutes. Some joke that the song could easily support her extravagant lifestyle for the rest of her life.

Carey held concerts in Taiwan in 1998 and 2014 respectively, conquering many fans with her “whistle register.” Several days ago, she returned to Times Square in New York to perform for the New Year’s Eve countdown party. She was humiliated at the previous year’s party by the microphone system that began to malfunction as she sang, and was determined to redeem herself this time around.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

美國流行歌后「花蝴蝶」瑪麗亞凱莉出道近三十年，唱過多首膾炙人口夯曲。根據「經濟學人」雜誌報導，其中經典「你是我最想要的聖誕禮物」到二○一七年為止，竟讓她和作曲家華特亞方納席耶夫大賺超過六千萬美元（約新台幣十八億）的版稅！

該曲於一九九四年發行，在全球銷售超過一千六百萬張，榮登史上最暢銷單曲第十一名。瑪麗亞和華特據說當年只花了十五分鐘，便完成詞曲創作，該曲也被戲稱是維持瑪麗亞奢華生活的養老歌。

瑪麗亞於一九九八年、二○一四年兩度來台開唱，以「海豚音」征服許多歌迷。她前幾天再次參加了紐約時報廣場的跨年晚會，對比去年演唱因耳麥故障而蒙羞的慘況，這次則決心要一雪前恥。 （自由時報）